Allergan (NYSE: AGN) will be releasing its next round of earnings Thursday. For all of the relevant information, here is your guide for Thursday's Q2 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Allergan earnings will be near $4.12 per share on sales of $3.91 billion, according to analysts.

In the same quarter last year, Allergan reported EPS of $4.02 on revenue of $4.01 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, EPS would be up 2.49 percent. Sales would have fallen 2.42 percent from the same quarter last year. Allergan's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 3.36 4.73 4.07 3.93 EPS Actual 3.74 4.86 4.15 4.02

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of Allergan have declined 30.29 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts seem to have settled on a Neutral rating with Allergan. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Allergan's Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://www.allergan.com/investors/events-presentations