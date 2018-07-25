Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Allergan's Q2 Earnings Preview
Benzinga News Desk  
 
July 25, 2018 2:30pm   Comments
Share:
Related AGN
The Week Ahead In Biotech: Conferences, PDUFA Dates, Clinical Trial Results, Earnings And IPOs
Cantor Fitzgerald Makes An Uber-Bullish Call On Galmed Pharmaceuticals
Trump/Juncker In Trade Talks (Wall Street Breakfast Podcast) (Seeking Alpha)

Allergan (NYSE: AGN) will be releasing its next round of earnings Thursday. For all of the relevant information, here is your guide for Thursday's Q2 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Allergan earnings will be near $4.12 per share on sales of $3.91 billion, according to analysts.

In the same quarter last year, Allergan reported EPS of $4.02 on revenue of $4.01 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, EPS would be up 2.49 percent. Sales would have fallen 2.42 percent from the same quarter last year. Allergan's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

 

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017
EPS Estimate 3.36 4.73 4.07 3.93
EPS Actual 3.74 4.86 4.15 4.02

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of Allergan have declined 30.29 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts seem to have settled on a Neutral rating with Allergan. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Allergan's Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://www.allergan.com/investors/events-presentations

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

Related Articles (AGN)

The Week Ahead In Biotech: Conferences, PDUFA Dates, Clinical Trial Results, Earnings And IPOs
Cantor Fitzgerald Makes An Uber-Bullish Call On Galmed Pharmaceuticals
The IPO Outlook For The Week Of June 18: Pharma, Pharma And More Pharma
Galmed Shares More Than Double As It Hits Bullseye With Fatty Liver Candidate
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
Pharma Stock Roundup: Merck, Eli Lilly, AbbVie And More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on AGN
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.