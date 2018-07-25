Mondelez International (NASDAQ: MDLZ) announces its next round of earnings Wednesday. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q2 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Sell-side analysts expect Mondelez International's EPS to be near 54 cents on sales of $6.14 billion.

Mondelez International earnings in the same period a year ago was 48 cents. Quarterly sales came in at $5.99 billion. If the company were to post earnings inline with the consensus estimate when it reports Wednesday, EPS would be up 12.50 percent. Sales would be up 2.57 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 0.61 0.56 0.55 0.46 EPS Actual 0.62 0.57 0.57 0.48

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 5.7 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release. Over the past 90 days, analysts have generally adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. The most common rating by analysts on Mondelez International stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Mondelez International's Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/5jc9jzpi