Mattel (NASDAQ: MAT) releases its next round of earnings Wednesday. Here's Benzinga's essential guide to Mattel's Q2 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Mattel's per-share loss will be near 29 cents on sales of $855.35 million, according to Wall Street analysts.

In the same quarter last year, Mattel reported a loss per share of 14 cents on sales of $974.5 million. Sales would have fallen 12.23 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate -0.38 0.26 0.63 -0.09 EPS Actual -0.6 -0.72 0.09 -0.14

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 23.81 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Mattel stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Mattel's Q2 is scheduled to hold a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/gv5jkzpq