Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

A Look Ahead At Las Vegas Sands' Q2 Earnings
Benzinga News Desk  
 
July 25, 2018 8:03am   Comments
Share:
Related LVS
Earnings Scheduled For July 25, 2018
Analysts Question The Accuracy Of Weekly Macau Estimates
Notable earnings after Wednesday's close (Seeking Alpha)

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE: LVS) releases its next round of earnings this Wednesday. Get the latest predictions in Benzinga's essential guide to the company's Q2 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Las Vegas Sands reporting earnings of 80 cents per share on sales of $3.29 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Las Vegas Sands posted EPS of 73 cents on sales of $3.14 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Wednesday, earnings would be up 9.59 percent. Revenue would be up 4.74 percent from the same quarter last year. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

 

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017
EPS Estimate 0.85 0.75 0.68 0.59
EPS Actual 1.04 0.88 0.77 0.73

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 19.47 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be satisfied going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Las Vegas Sands stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Las Vegas Sands' Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://investor.sands.com/English/ir-home/default.aspx

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

Related Articles (LVS)

Earnings Scheduled For July 25, 2018
Analysts Question The Accuracy Of Weekly Macau Estimates
Las Vegas Strip Revenue Up 6.3% In May
Goldman Sachs Cashes Out Of MGM Stock, Recommends Wyndham And Las Vegas Sands
Macau Gaming Revenue Gains Miss The Mark In May, Casino Stocks Dip Lower
Cramer: Gilead Is Dead Money
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on LVS
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.