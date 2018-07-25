On Wednesday, Knight Transportation (NYSE: KNX) will release its latest earnings report. Here is Benzinga's outlook for the company.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Knight Transportation reporting earnings of 56 cents per share on revenue of $1.33 billion.

Knight Transportation reported a profit of 25 cents when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $273.24 million. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 124.00 percent increase in the company's earnings. Sales would be up 386.75 percent on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 0.4 0.4 0.3 0.25 EPS Actual 0.44 0.52 0.25 0.25

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 1.58 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Knight Transportation stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.