On Wednesday, Imax (NYSE: IMAX) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's report can help you figure out the ins and outs of the earnings release.

Earnings and Revenue

Imax EPS is expected to be around 26 cents, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $99 million.

In the same quarter last year, Imax announced EPS of 15 cents on revenue of $87.75 million. If the company were to post earnings inline with the consensus estimate when it reports Wednesday, EPS would be up 73.33 percent. Sales would be up 12.89 percent from the year-ago period. Here's how the Imax's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 0.1 0.32 0.03 0.22 EPS Actual 0.21 0.34 0.08 0.15

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 6.12 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably happy going into this earnings release. Over the past 90 days, analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. Analysts seem to have settled on a Neutral rating with Imax. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Imax's Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/5xovmwak