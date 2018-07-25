On Wednesday, Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's outlook for Facebook is included in the following report.

Earnings and Revenue

Facebook EPS will likely be near $1.72 while revenue will be around $13.38 billion, according to analysts.

In the same quarter last year, Facebook reported EPS of $1.32 on revenue of $9.32 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Wednesday, earnings would be up 30.30 percent. Sales would be up 43.55 percent from the same quarter last year. Facebook's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 1.35 1.95 1.28 1.12 EPS Actual 1.69 2.21 1.59 1.32

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 30.55 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can relax going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Facebook stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Facebook's Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://www.facebook.com/