On Wednesday, Ford Motor (NYSE: F) will release its latest earnings report. Here is Benzinga's outlook for the company.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on Ford Motor management projections, analysts predict EPS of 36 cents on revenue of $36.86 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Ford Motor reported earnings per share of 56 cents on sales of $37.11 billion. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 35.71 percent decrease in the company's earnings. Revenue would have fallen 0.68 percent from the same quarter last year. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 0.41 0.45 0.32 0.44 EPS Actual 0.43 0.39 0.43 0.56

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of Ford Motor have declined 8.33 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already wary of 12-month losses prior to the announcement.

Over the past 90 days, analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues. The most common rating from analysts on Ford Motor stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.