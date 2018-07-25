Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE: ETH) announces its next round of earnings Wednesday. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q4 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street expects EPS of 39 cents and sales around $200 million.

In the same quarter last year, Ethan Allen Interiors posted a profit of 42 cents on sales of $194.92 million. The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 7.14 percent decrease for the company. Revenue would be have grown 2.63 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 0.22 0.52 0.45 0.5 EPS Actual 0.11 0.53 0.28 0.42

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 24.52 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably down going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates have adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating from analysts on Ethan Allen Interiors stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Ethan Allen Interiors' Q4 conference call is scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://phx.corporate-ir.net/phoenix.zhtml?c=81552&p=irol-irhome