Equifax Q2 Earnings Preview
Equifax (NYSE: EFX) unveils its next round of earnings Wednesday. Get prepared with Benzinga's ultimate preview for Equifax's Q2 earnings.
Earnings and Revenue
Sell-side analysts expect Equifax's EPS to be near $1.54 on sales of $886.11 million.
Equifax EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $1.6. Sales were $856.7 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Wednesday, earnings would be down 3.75 percent. Revenue would be up 3.43 percent on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:
|Quarter
|Q1 2018
|Q4 2017
|Q3 2017
|Q2 2017
|EPS Estimate
|1.37
|1.35
|1.51
|1.57
|EPS Actual
|1.43
|1.39
|1.53
|1.6
Stock Performance
Over the past 52-week period, shares of Equifax have declined 11.61 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.
Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts seem to have settled on a Neutral rating with Equifax. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.