Equifax Q2 Earnings Preview
Benzinga News Desk  
 
July 25, 2018 8:56am   Comments
Notable earnings after Wednesday's close (Seeking Alpha)

Equifax (NYSE: EFX) unveils its next round of earnings Wednesday. Get prepared with Benzinga's ultimate preview for Equifax's Q2 earnings.

Earnings and Revenue

Sell-side analysts expect Equifax's EPS to be near $1.54 on sales of $886.11 million.

Equifax EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $1.6. Sales were $856.7 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Wednesday, earnings would be down 3.75 percent. Revenue would be up 3.43 percent on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017
EPS Estimate 1.37 1.35 1.51 1.57
EPS Actual 1.43 1.39 1.53 1.6

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of Equifax have declined 11.61 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts seem to have settled on a Neutral rating with Equifax. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

