On Wednesday, Dolby Laboratories (NYSE: DLB) will release its latest earnings report. Check out Benzinga's report to understand the earnings report's implications.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts expect Dolby Laboratories earnings of 69 cents per share. Revenue will likely be around $317.65 million, according to the consensus estimate.

In the same quarter last year, Dolby Laboratories posted a profit of 86 cents on sales of $305.6 million. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 19.77 percent decrease in the company's earnings. Revenue would be up 3.92 percent from the same quarter last year. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 0.64 0.44 0.26 0.65 EPS Actual 0.78 0.79 0.45 0.86

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 21.22 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be satisfied going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Dolby Laboratories stock is a Neutral. The validity of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Dolby Laboratories' Q3 conference call is scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/2fw5m6c5