Anika Therapeutics Q2 Earnings Outlook
On Wednesday, Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ANIK) will release its latest earnings report. Decipher the announcement with Benzinga's help.
Earnings and Revenue
Analysts predict Anika Therapeutics will report earnings of 33 cents per share on revenue of $27.9 million.
Anika Therapeutics EPS in the same period a year ago totaled 76 cents. Revenue was $33.46 million. The Wall Street estimate would represent a 56.58 percent decline in the company's earnings. Revenue would be down 16.62 percent on a year-over-year basis. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:
|Quarter
|Q1 2018
|Q4 2017
|Q3 2017
|Q2 2017
|EPS Estimate
|0.16
|0.46
|0.47
|0.44
|EPS Actual
|-0.46
|0.38
|0.46
|0.76
Stock Performance
Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 28.43 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Anika Therapeutics stock is a Sell. The strength of this rating has dwindled over the past 90 days.