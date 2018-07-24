United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) releases its next round of earnings this Wednesday. Get the latest predictions in Benzinga's essential guide to the company's Q2 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on management's projections, UPS analysts model for earnings of $1.93 per share on sales of $17.33 billion.

UPS reported a profit of $1.58 when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $15.75 billion. The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 22.15 percent increase for the company. Sales would be up 10.03 percent from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 1.55 1.66 1.45 1.47 EPS Actual 1.55 1.67 1.45 1.58

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 0.03 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be content going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating by analysts on UPS stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.