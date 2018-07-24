Market Overview

Trivago Q2 Earnings Preview
Benzinga News Desk  
 
July 24, 2018 3:19pm   Comments
Trivago N.V. - American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ: TRVG) announces its next round of earnings this Wednesday. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q2 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Trivago's per-share loss will be near 7 cents on sales of $334.59 million, according to Wall Street analysts.

In the same quarter last year, trivago posted a loss of 1 cent on sales of $355.02 million. Sales would be down 5.75 percent from the year-ago period. Trivago's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

 

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017
EPS Estimate -0.01 -0.01 -0.03 0.02
EPS Actual -0.07 -0.02 -0.024 -0.01

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 80.48 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on trivago stock is a Sell. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Trivago is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: http://ir.trivago.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=254450&p=irol-calendar

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

