T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ: TROW) releases its next round of earnings Wednesday. Here's Benzinga's essential guide to T. Rowe Price Group's Q2 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Sell-side analysts expect T. Rowe Price Group's EPS to be near $1.81 on sales of $1.34 billion.

In the same quarter last year, T. Rowe Price Group reported earnings per share of $1.28 on revenue of $1.17 billion. Sales would be up 14.33 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 1.7 1.44 1.44 1.3 EPS Actual 1.74 1.52 1.45 1.28

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 50.08 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be content going into this earnings release. Over the past 90 days, analysts have generally adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. The average rating by analysts on T. Rowe Price Group stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

T. Rowe Price Group's Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://www3.troweprice.com/usis/corporate/en/home.html