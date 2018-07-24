Thermo Fisher Scientific's Q2 Earnings Preview
On Wednesday, Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE: TMO) will report its last quarter's earnings. Here is Benzinga's take on the company's release.
Earnings and Revenue
Analysts predict Thermo Fisher Scientific will report earnings of $2.64 per share on revenue of $5.89 billion.
In the same quarter last year, Thermo Fisher Scientific posted EPS of $2.30 on sales of $4.99 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Wednesday, EPS would be up 14.78 percent. Revenue would be up 18.04 percent from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:
|Quarter
|Q1 2018
|Q4 2017
|Q3 2017
|Q2 2017
|EPS Estimate
|2.4
|2.66
|2.25
|2.27
|EPS Actual
|2.5
|2.79
|2.31
|2.3
Stock Performance
Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 19.93 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably content going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Thermo Fisher Scientific stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.
Conference Call
Thermo Fisher Scientific's Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here.