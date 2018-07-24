Market Overview

Thermo Fisher Scientific's Q2 Earnings Preview
Benzinga News Desk  
 
July 24, 2018 3:21pm   Comments
Earnings Scheduled For April 25, 2018

On Wednesday, Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE: TMO) will report its last quarter's earnings. Here is Benzinga's take on the company's release.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts predict Thermo Fisher Scientific will report earnings of $2.64 per share on revenue of $5.89 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Thermo Fisher Scientific posted EPS of $2.30 on sales of $4.99 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Wednesday, EPS would be up 14.78 percent. Revenue would be up 18.04 percent from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017
EPS Estimate 2.4 2.66 2.25 2.27
EPS Actual 2.5 2.79 2.31 2.3

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 19.93 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably content going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Thermo Fisher Scientific stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Thermo Fisher Scientific's Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here.

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

