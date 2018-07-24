Market Overview

Six Flags Entertainment's Earnings Outlook
Benzinga News Desk  
 
July 24, 2018 3:14pm   Comments
Wedbush Steps Out Of Six Flags Line, Says Cedar Fair Results Signal Sector Weakness
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 20, 2018

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE: SIX) announces its next round of earnings this Wednesday. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q2 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Sell-side analysts expect Six Flags Entertainment's EPS to be near 88 cents on sales of $438.9 million.

Six Flags Entertainment EPS in the same period a year ago totaled 87 cents. Revenue was $422.37 million. The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 1.15 percent increase for the company. Sales would be have grown 3.91 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the Six Flags Entertainment's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017
EPS Estimate -0.8 0.12 1.83 0.71
EPS Actual -0.74 0.2 2.11 0.87

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 20.57 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can relax going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts seem to have settled on a Neutral rating with Six Flags Entertainment. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Six Flags Entertainment's Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 9:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://services.choruscall.com/links/six180725S1izX0NI.html

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

