Sirius XM Holdings (NASDAQ: SIRI) will be releasing its next round of earnings Wednesday. For all of the relevant information, here is your guide for the Q2 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Sirius XM Holdings reporting earnings of 6 cents per share on revenue of $1.42 billion.

Revenue would be up 5.34 percent from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 0.05 0.05 0.04 0.04 EPS Actual 0.06 0.05 0.07 0.04

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 30.16 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably happy going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates have adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts seem to have settled on a Neutral rating with Sirius XM Holdings. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Sirius XM's conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://www.siriusxm.com/logosandphotos