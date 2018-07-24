Pentair (NYSE: PNR) releases its next round of earnings Wednesday. Get the latest predictions in Benzinga's essential guide to the company's Q2 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Sell-side analysts expect Pentair's EPS to be near 69 cents on sales of $788.8 million.

Pentair reported a profit of $1 when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $1.26 billion. The Wall Street estimate would represent a 31 percent decline in the company's earnings. Revenue would be down 37.64 percent on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the Pentair's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 0.93 0.93 1 EPS Actual 0.88 0.93 0.95 1

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of Pentair have declined 32.3 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already wary of 12-month losses prior to the announcement.

Over the past 90 days, analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues. The most common rating by analysts on Pentair stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Pentair's Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://investors.pentair.com/investor-relations/events-and-presentations/default.aspx