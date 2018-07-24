On Wednesday, Norfolk Southern (NYSE: NSC) will release its latest earnings report. Here is Benzinga's outlook for the company.

Earnings and Revenue

Norfolk Southern EPS will likely be near $2.33 while revenue will be around $2.87 billion, according to analysts.

Norfolk Southern earnings in the same period a year ago was $1.71. Quarterly sales came in at $2.64 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be up 36.26 percent. Sales would be up 8.84 percent from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 1.8 1.55 1.6 1.65 EPS Actual 1.93 1.69 1.75 1.71

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 38.3 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be satisfied going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Norfolk Southern stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Norfolk Southern is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: http://www.norfolksouthern.com/