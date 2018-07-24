On Wednesday, Lamb Weston Holdings (NYSE: LW) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's outlook for Lamb Weston Holdings is included in the following report.

Earnings and Revenue

Lamb Weston Holdings EPS will likely be near 62 cents while revenue will be around $890.8 million, according to analysts.

In the same quarter last year, Lamb Weston Holdings reported earnings per share of 51 cents on revenue of $832.5 million. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 21.57 percent increase in the company's EPS figure. Sales would be have grown 7.01 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 0.77 0.53 0.49 0.49 EPS Actual 0.91 0.54 0.57 0.51

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 53.38 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts generally rate Lamb Weston Holdings stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Lamb Weston Holdings's Q4 conference call is scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://pgi.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1201097&tp_key=b4a2766952