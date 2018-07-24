On Wednesday, Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ: LKFN) will release its Q2 earnings report. Check out Benzinga's report to understand the earnings report's implications.

Earnings and Revenue

Lakeland Financial earnings will be near 75 cents per share on sales of $47.26 million, according to analysts.

In the same quarter last year, Lakeland Financial reported earnings per share of 60 cents on revenue of $42.6 million. The Wall Street estimate would represent a 25 percent increase in the company's earnings. Revenue would be up 10.91 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 0.7 0.61 0.6 0.55 EPS Actual 0.71 0.61 0.62 0.6

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 10.35 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be content going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates have adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Lakeland Financial stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Lakeland Financial's Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://www.snl.com/IRW/CorporateProfile/100608