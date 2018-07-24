Laboratory of America (NYSE: LH) releases its next round of earnings Wednesday. Get the latest predictions in Benzinga's essential guide to the company's Q2 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Sell-side analysts expect Laboratory of America's EPS to be near $2.94 on sales of $2.85 billion.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Wednesday, earnings would be up 19.03 percent. Sales would be up 14.09 percent on a year-over-year basis. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 2.63 2.38 2.39 2.4 EPS Actual 2.78 2.45 2.46 2.47

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 20.26 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating by analysts on Laboratory of America stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Laboratory of America's Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 9:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://phx.corporate-ir.net/phoenix.zhtml?c=84636&p=irol-irhome