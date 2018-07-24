Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Laboratory Of America's Earnings Outlook
Benzinga News Desk  
 
July 24, 2018 3:39pm   Comments
Share:
Related LH
The Week Ahead In Biotech: Conferences, PDUFA Dates, Clinical Trial Results, Earnings And IPOs
Trade Wars Aside, First Half Of 2018 Sees Highest Value Of Cross-Border M&A In A Decade

Laboratory of America (NYSE: LH) releases its next round of earnings Wednesday. Get the latest predictions in Benzinga's essential guide to the company's Q2 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Sell-side analysts expect Laboratory of America's EPS to be near $2.94 on sales of $2.85 billion.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Wednesday, earnings would be up 19.03 percent. Sales would be up 14.09 percent on a year-over-year basis. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

 

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017
EPS Estimate 2.63 2.38 2.39 2.4
EPS Actual 2.78 2.45 2.46 2.47

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 20.26 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating by analysts on Laboratory of America stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Laboratory of America's Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 9:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://phx.corporate-ir.net/phoenix.zhtml?c=84636&p=irol-irhome

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

Related Articles (LH)

The Week Ahead In Biotech: Conferences, PDUFA Dates, Clinical Trial Results, Earnings And IPOs
Trade Wars Aside, First Half Of 2018 Sees Highest Value Of Cross-Border M&A In A Decade
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 27, 2018
Quest Diagnostics Gets Positive Prognosis In Light Of UnitedHealth Partnership
Benzinga's Daily Biotech Pulse: Galmed Rips Higher On Positive NASH Data, Enzo Biochem Falls On Earnings, Pfenex Licenses Osteoporosis Candidate
Benzinga's Daily Biotech Pulse: EDAP Device Gets FDA Nod, Ampliphi Presents Positive Data, Agile To Cut Jobs
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on LH
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.