Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE: IR) releases its next round of earnings this Wednesday. Here's Benzinga's essential guide to Ingersoll-Rand's Q2 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street expects EPS of $1.72 and sales around $4.20 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Ingersoll-Rand reported EPS of $1.49 on revenue of $3.91 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be up 15.44 percent. Revenue would be up 7.47 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 0.62 1.03 1.43 1.46 EPS Actual 0.7 1.02 1.44 1.49

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 1.66 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders won't be happy going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating by analysts on Ingersoll-Rand stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Ingersoll-Rand is scheduled to hold a conference call at 10:00 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here.