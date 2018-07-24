General Dynamics (NYSE: GD) unveils its next round of earnings this Wednesday. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q2 earnings announcement

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts covering General Dynamics modeled for quarterly EPS of $2.51 on revenue of $9.07 billion.

In the same quarter last year, General Dynamics posted EPS of $2.45 on sales of $7.67 billion. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 2.45 percent increase in the company's earnings. Revenue would be have grown 18.18 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 2.52 2.37 2.43 2.42 EPS Actual 2.65 2.5 2.52 2.45

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of General Dynamics have declined 5.53 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already wary of 12-month losses prior to the announcement.

Over the past 90 days, analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. The average rating by analysts on General Dynamics stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. General Dynamics' conference call is scheduled to begin at 9:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://investorrelations.gd.com/events-and-webcasts