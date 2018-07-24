General Dynamics Q2 Earnings Outlook
General Dynamics (NYSE: GD) unveils its next round of earnings this Wednesday. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q2 earnings announcement
Earnings and Revenue
Analysts covering General Dynamics modeled for quarterly EPS of $2.51 on revenue of $9.07 billion.
In the same quarter last year, General Dynamics posted EPS of $2.45 on sales of $7.67 billion. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 2.45 percent increase in the company's earnings. Revenue would be have grown 18.18 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:
|Quarter
|Q1 2018
|Q4 2017
|Q3 2017
|Q2 2017
|EPS Estimate
|2.52
|2.37
|2.43
|2.42
|EPS Actual
|2.65
|2.5
|2.52
|2.45
Stock Performance
Over the last 52-week period, shares of General Dynamics have declined 5.53 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already wary of 12-month losses prior to the announcement.
Over the past 90 days, analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. The average rating by analysts on General Dynamics stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.
Conference Call
Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. General Dynamics' conference call is scheduled to begin at 9:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://investorrelations.gd.com/events-and-webcasts