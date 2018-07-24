Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE: FCX) announces its next round of earnings Wednesday. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q2 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Freeport-McMoRan EPS will likely be near 52 cents while revenue will be around $4.98 billion, according to analysts.

Freeport-McMoRan reported a per-share profit of 17 cents when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $3.71 billion. If the company were to post earnings inline with the consensus estimate when it reports Wednesday, EPS would be up 205.88 percent. Sales would be have grown 34.20 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 0.56 0.45 0.25 0.21 EPS Actual 0.46 0.51 0.34 0.17

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 21.68 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates have adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Freeport-McMoRan stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Freeport-McMoRan is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://investors.fcx.com/investors/presentations/default.aspx