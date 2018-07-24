On Tuesday, WR Berkley (NYSE: WRB) will release its latest earnings report. Here is Benzinga's outlook for the company.

Earnings and Revenue

WR Berkley EPS is expected to be around 84 cents, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $1.85 billion.

WR Berkley reported a profit of 85 cents when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $1.85 billion. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 0.92 0.75 0.72 0.76 EPS Actual 1.3 1.05 0.87 0.85

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 5.81 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be satisfied going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating from analysts on WR Berkley stock is a Sell. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.