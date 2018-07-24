Trustmark (NASDAQ: TRMK) announces its next round of earnings Tuesday. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q2 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Sell-side analysts expect Trustmark's EPS to be near 54 cents on sales of $152.53 million.

If the company were to post earnings inline with the current consensus estimate when it reports Tuesday, EPS would be up 14.89 percent. Revenue would be down 2.91 percent from the same quarter last year. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 0.49 0.47 0.48 0.44 EPS Actual 0.54 0.48 0.52 0.47

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 9.99 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably satisfied going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Trustmark stock is a Sell. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.