AT&T (NYSE: T) releases its next round of earnings this Tuesday. Get the latest predictions in Benzinga's essential guide to the company's Q2 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street expects EPS of 85 cents and sales around $39.34 billion.

In the same quarter last year, AT&T reported earnings per share of 79 cents on revenue of $39.84 billion. Revenue would have fallen 1.25 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 0.87 0.65 0.75 0.74 EPS Actual 0.85 0.78 0.74 0.79

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 15.09 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders won't be happy going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on AT&T stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

AT&T's Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/n2khna2q