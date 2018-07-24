Robert Half International (NYSE: RHI) unveils its next round of earnings this Tuesday. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q2 earnings announcement

Earnings and Revenue

Sell-side analysts expect Robert Half International's EPS to be near 85 cents on sales of $1.43 billion.

Robert Half International reported a per-share profit of 64 cents when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $1.31 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Tuesday, EPS would be up 32.81 percent. Revenue would be up 9.33 percent on a year-over-year basis. Robert Half International's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 0.74 0.64 0.7 0.66 EPS Actual 0.8 0.65 0.68 0.64

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 42.61 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can relax going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Over the past 90 days, analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. The most common rating by analysts on Robert Half International stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Robert Half International's Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://www.roberthalf.com/