MKS Instruments (NASDAQ: MKSI) announces its next round of earnings Tuesday. Here's Benzinga's advanced look at MKS Instruments' Q2 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts predict MKS Instruments will report earnings of $2.22 per share on revenue of $568.27 million.

MKS Instruments reported a profit of $1.41 when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $480.75 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Tuesday, earnings would be up 57.45 percent. Sales would be up 18.20 percent from the year-ago period. MKS Instruments's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 2 1.63 1.44 1.41 EPS Actual 2.07 1.71 1.56 1.41

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 26.43 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be content going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on MKS Instruments stock is a Neutral. The validity of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.