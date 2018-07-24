On Tuesday, Highwoods Properties (NYSE: HIW) will release its latest earnings report. Check out Benzinga's report to understand the earnings report's implications.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts predict Highwoods Properties will report earnings of 33 cents per share on revenue of $178 million.

In the same quarter last year, Highwoods Properties posted EPS of 89 cents on sales of $177.28 million. The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 62.92 percent decrease for the company. Sales would be up 0.43 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 0.28 0.29 EPS Actual 0.85 0.84 0.86 0.89

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 0.98 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Over the past 90 days, analysts have generally adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues. The popular rating by analysts on Highwoods Properties stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has risen over the past 90 days.