Hawaiian Holdings (NASDAQ: HA) unveils its next round of earnings Tuesday. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q2 earnings announcement

Earnings and Revenue

Based on management's projections, Hawaiian Holdings analysts model for earnings of $1.32 per share on sales of $716.93 million.

In the same quarter last year, Hawaiian Holdings reported EPS of $1.58 on revenue of $675.33 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be down 16.46 percent. Sales would be have grown 6.16 percent from the same quarter last year. Hawaiian Holdings's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 0.79 1.1 1.91 1.46 EPS Actual 1.09 1.1 1.92 1.58

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 16.34 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably down going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating by analysts on Hawaiian Holdings stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.