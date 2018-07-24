On Tuesday, Centerstate Banks (NASDAQ: CSFL) will release its latest earnings report. Decipher the announcement with Benzinga's help.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on Centerstate Banks management projections, analysts predict EPS of 47 cents on revenue of $119.34 million.

In the same quarter last year, Centerstate Banks reported EPS of 37 cents on revenue of $77.99 million. Revenue would be have grown 53.02 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 0.4 0.36 0.36 0.32 EPS Actual 0.5 0.35 0.36 0.37

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 22.69 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be satisfied going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Centerstate Banks stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Centerstate Banks's Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://www.snl.com/irweblinkx/corporateprofile.aspx?IID=4053925