Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE: BXMT) will be releasing its next round of earnings Tuesday. For all of the relevant information, here is your guide for Tuesday's Q2 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Blackstone Mortgage Trust reporting earnings of 66 cents per share on revenue of $88.84 million.

In the same quarter last year, Blackstone Mortgage Trust reported earnings per share of 60 cents on sales of $72.47 million. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 10.00 percent increase in the company's EPS figure. Revenue would be up 22.58 percent on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the Blackstone Mortgage Trust's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 0.63 0.63 0.63 0.63 EPS Actual 0.64 0.65 0.69 0.6

Stock Performance

As of July 24, Blackstone Mortgage Trust's current share price was $32.64. For a full 12 months, the return has risen by 4.02 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably relaxed going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock is a Neutral. The validity of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.