On Tuesday, Westinghouse Air Brake (NYSE: WAB) will release its latest earnings report. Check out Benzinga's report to understand the earnings report's implications.

Earnings and Revenue

Westinghouse Air Brake EPS is expected to be around 93 cents, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $1.02 billion.

Westinghouse Air Brake earnings in the same period a year ago was 80 cents. Quarterly sales came in at $932.2 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Tuesday, earnings would be up 16.25 percent. Revenue would be up 9.41 percent from the year-ago period. Here's how the Westinghouse Air Brake's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 0.9 0.95 0.84 0.94 EPS Actual 0.92 0.9 0.88 0.8

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of Westinghouse Air Brake are up 16.1 percent. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts seem to have settled on a Sell rating with Westinghouse Air Brake. The strength of this rating has dwindled over the past three months.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Westinghouse Air Brake's Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://www.wabtec.com/investors