Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ) announces its next round of earnings this Tuesday. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q2 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts expect Verizon Communications earnings of $1.14 per share. Revenue will likely be around $31.74 billion, according to the consensus estimate.

In the same quarter last year, Verizon Communications announced EPS of 96 cents on revenue of $30.55 billion. The Wall Street estimate would represent a 18.75 percent increase in the company's earnings. Sales would be up 3.90 percent from the year-ago period. Here's how the Verizon Communications's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 1.11 0.89 0.98 0.96 EPS Actual 1.17 0.86 0.98 0.96

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 16.5 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be content going into this earnings release. Over the past 90 days, analysts have generally adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. Analysts seem to have settled on a Neutral rating with Verizon Communications. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Verizon Communications's Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://www.verizon.com/home/verizonglobalhome/ghp_landing.aspx