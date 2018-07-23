On Tuesday, Sensata Technologies (NYSE: ST) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's outlook for Sensata Technologies is included in the following report.

Earnings and Revenue

Sensata Technologies EPS is expected to be around 93 cents, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $907.3 million.

In the same quarter last year, Sensata Technologies reported EPS of 81 cents on revenue of $839.87 million. The Wall Street estimate would represent a 14.81 percent increase in the company's earnings. Sales would be up 8.03 percent on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the Sensata Technologies's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 0.84 0.84 0.8 0.78 EPS Actual 0.85 0.87 0.81 0.81

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 12.37 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably content going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating by analysts on Sensata Technologies stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.