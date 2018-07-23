Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) will be releasing its next round of earnings Tuesday. For all of the relevant information, here is your guide for the Q2 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts expect Eli Lilly earnings of $1.30 per share. Revenue will likely be around $6.05 billion, according to the consensus estimate.

The Wall Street estimate would represent a 17.12 percent increase in the company's earnings. Sales would be up 3.88 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 1.13 1.07 1.03 1.05 EPS Actual 1.34 1.14 1.05 1.11

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 5.03 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts have been rating Eli Lilly stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Eli Lilly is scheduled to hold a conference call at 9:00 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/mkosmicc