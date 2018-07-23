It's time to get ready for JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ: JBLU)! The company releases its next round of earnings Tuesday, July 24.

Want to skip the homework and get all the facts in one place? We thought so. Here is your everything-that-matters guide for Tuesday's Q2 earnings announcement before the bell.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see JetBlue Airways reporting earnings of 36 cents per share on sales of $1.93 billion.

In the same quarter last year, JetBlue Airways reported EPS of 64 cents on revenue of $1.84 billion. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 43.75 percent decline in the company's EPS figure. Revenue would be up 4.78 percent on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 0.2 0.32 0.54 0.52 EPS Actual 0.27 0.32 0.55 0.64

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 14.96 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders won't be happy going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analyst estimates have adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on JetBlue Airways stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.