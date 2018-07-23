On Tuesday, Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's report can help you figure out the ins and outs of the earnings release.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts predict Interpublic Group will report earnings of 43 cents per share on revenue of $1.91 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Interpublic Group posted a profit of 27 cents on sales of $1.89 billion. If the company were to post earnings inline with the consensus estimate when it reports Tuesday, EPS would be up 59.26 percent. Revenue would be up 1.33 percent on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 0.05 0.77 0.33 0.34 EPS Actual 0.03 0.79 0.31 0.27

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 13.49 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release. Analysts' have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts have been rating Interpublic Group stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Interpublic Group is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://www.interpublic.com