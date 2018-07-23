Centene (NYSE: CNC) unveils its next round of earnings Tuesday. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q2 earnings announcement

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts expect Centene earnings of $1.77 per share. Revenue will likely be around $13.94 billion, according to the consensus estimate.

In the same quarter last year, Centene reported earnings per share of $1.59 on revenue of $11.95 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be up 11.32 percent. Revenue would be up 16.61 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the Centene's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 1.88 0.93 1.24 1.28 EPS Actual 2.17 0.97 1.35 1.59

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 60.01 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can relax going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analyst estimates have adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating by analysts on Centene stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Centene's Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://www.centene.com/investors.html