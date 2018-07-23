BankUnited (NYSE: BKU) announces its next round of earnings Tuesday. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q2 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

BankUnited EPS is expected to be around 78 cents, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $285.8 million.

In the same quarter last year, BankUnited announced EPS of 60 cents on revenue of $269.48 million. Sales would be up 6.06 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 0.72 0.61 0.59 0.57 EPS Actual 0.77 0.86 0.62 0.6

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 22.09 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be content going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on BankUnited stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

BankUnited's Q2 is scheduled to hold a conference call at 9:00 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/87b6gehg