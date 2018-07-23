Don't be caught off-guard: WSFS Financial (NASDAQ: WSFS) releases its next round of earnings Monday. Want to skip the homework and get all the facts in one place? We thought so. Here is your everything-that-matters guide for Monday's Q2 earnings announcement after the bell.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts covering WSFS Financial modeled for quarterly EPS of 82 cents on revenue of $59.98 million.

The current analyst consensus estimate would represent a 30.16 percent increase in the company's EPS figure. Sales would be up 10.43 percent from the year-ago period. WSFS Financial's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 0.76 0.67 0.65 0.64 EPS Actual 0.76 0.71 0.64 0.63

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 19.36 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably content going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on WSFS Financial stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.