Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ: WASH) announces its next round of earnings Monday. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q2 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Washington Trust Bancorp EPS will likely be near 94 cents while revenue will be around $32.48 million, according to analysts.

Washington Trust Bancorp reported a profit of 76 cents when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $29.9 million. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 23.68 percent increase in the company's EPS figure. Revenue would be have grown 8.61 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 0.87 0.75 0.74 0.7 EPS Actual 0.93 0.81 0.75 0.76

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 17.8 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably happy going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts have been rating Washington Trust Bancorp stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.