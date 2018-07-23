Healthcare Trust (NYSE: HTA) announces its next round of earnings Monday. Here's Benzinga's advanced look at Healthcare Trust's Q2 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on management's projections, Healthcare Trust analysts model for earnings of 7 cents per share on sales of $176.69 million.

The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 82.05 percent decline in the company's EPS figure. Sales would be up 26.64 percent from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 0.07 0.09 -0.01 EPS Actual 0.41 0.42 0.42 0.39

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 12.02 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts have been rating Healthcare Trust stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Healthcare Trust's Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://htareit.com/presentations/