On Monday, Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) will release its latest earnings report. Check out Benzinga's report to understand the Q2 earnings report's implications.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts predict GOOG will report earnings of $9.57 per share on revenue of $32.19 billion.

In the same quarter last year, GOOG reported earnings per share of $5.01 on revenue of $26.01 billion. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 91.02 percent increase in the company's earnings. Revenue would be up 23.76 percent from the same quarter last year. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 9.35 9.98 8.33 4.83 EPS Actual 9.93 9.7 9.57 5.01

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, GOOG shares are up 22.04 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably satisfied going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Google stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Google's Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. ET.