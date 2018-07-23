Alphabet Q2 Earnings Preview
On Monday, Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) will release its latest earnings report. Check out Benzinga's report to understand the Q2 earnings report's implications.
Earnings and Revenue
Analysts predict GOOG will report earnings of $9.57 per share on revenue of $32.19 billion.
In the same quarter last year, GOOG reported earnings per share of $5.01 on revenue of $26.01 billion. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 91.02 percent increase in the company's earnings. Revenue would be up 23.76 percent from the same quarter last year. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:
|Quarter
|Q1 2018
|Q4 2017
|Q3 2017
|Q2 2017
|EPS Estimate
|9.35
|9.98
|8.33
|4.83
|EPS Actual
|9.93
|9.7
|9.57
|5.01
Stock Performance
Over the last 52-week period, GOOG shares are up 22.04 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably satisfied going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Google stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.
Conference Call
Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Google's Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. ET.