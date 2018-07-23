Enterprise Financial (NASDAQ: EFSC) announces its next round of earnings Monday. Here's Benzinga's advanced look at Enterprise Financial's Q2 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts expect Enterprise Financial earnings of 86 cents per share. Revenue will likely be around $56.16 million, according to the consensus estimate.

Enterprise Financial EPS in the same period a year ago totaled 56 cents. Revenue was $53.56 million. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 53.57 percent increase in the company's EPS figure. Revenue would be up 4.84 percent from the same quarter last year. Enterprise Financial's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 0.86 0.77 0.67 0.62 EPS Actual 0.84 0.77 0.66 0.56

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of Enterprise Financial are up 38.61 percent. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts have been rating Enterprise Financial stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.