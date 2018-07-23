Earnings Preview: Enterprise Financial
Enterprise Financial (NASDAQ: EFSC) announces its next round of earnings Monday. Here's Benzinga's advanced look at Enterprise Financial's Q2 earnings report.
Earnings and Revenue
Analysts expect Enterprise Financial earnings of 86 cents per share. Revenue will likely be around $56.16 million, according to the consensus estimate.
Enterprise Financial EPS in the same period a year ago totaled 56 cents. Revenue was $53.56 million. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 53.57 percent increase in the company's EPS figure. Revenue would be up 4.84 percent from the same quarter last year. Enterprise Financial's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:
|Quarter
|Q1 2018
|Q4 2017
|Q3 2017
|Q2 2017
|EPS Estimate
|0.86
|0.77
|0.67
|0.62
|EPS Actual
|0.84
|0.77
|0.66
|0.56
Stock Performance
Over the last 52-week period, shares of Enterprise Financial are up 38.61 percent. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts have been rating Enterprise Financial stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.