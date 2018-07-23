Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ: CDNS) announces its next round of earnings Monday. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q2 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on management's projections, Cadence Design Systems analysts model for earnings of 40 cents per share on sales of $514.95 million.

Cadence Design Systems reported a profit of 34 cents when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $479 million. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 17.65 percent increase in the company's earnings. Sales would be up 7.50 percent from the year-ago period. Here's how the Cadence Design Systems's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 0.37 0.39 0.34 0.32 EPS Actual 0.4 0.39 0.35 0.34

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of Cadence Design Systems are up 27.8 percent. Over the past 90 days, analysts' have generally adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. Analysts have been rating Cadence Design Systems stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Cadence Design Systems' Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://www.cadence.com/content/cadence-www/global/en_US/home/company/events.html