Agree Realty (NYSE: ADC) announces its next round of earnings Monday. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q2 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts covering Agree Realty modeled for quarterly EPS of 38 cents on revenue of $35.66 million.

In the same quarter last year, Agree Realty reported EPS of 67 cents on revenue of $28.08 million. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 43.28 percent decrease in the company's earnings. Revenue would be up 26.99 percent from the same quarter last year. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 0.4 0.39 EPS Actual 0.7 0.7 0.69 0.67

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of Agree Realty are up 12.71 percent. Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating by analysts on Agree Realty stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.